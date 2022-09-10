Mumbai weather update: Heavy rainfall in parts of city and suburbs

A high tide of 4.68 meter is expected at 11:55 am and a low tide of 0.77 meter is expected at 6:03 pm. The next high tide of 4.49 meter is expected on September 11 at 12:00 am, as per an official weather forecast bulletin.

Representational image

Mumbai is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Saturday, according to a weather forecast issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai is expected to have a generally cloudy sky in the city and its suburbs.

A high tide of 4.68 meter is expected at 11:55 am and a low tide of 0.77 meter is expected at 6:03 pm. The next high tide of 4.49 meter is expected on September 11 at 12:00 am, as per an official weather forecast bulletin.

Also read: Anant Chaturdashi: More than 7,421 idols immersed in Mumbai till 6 pm

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai has received low rainfall. Central Mumbai received 2.82 mm rainfall, whereas, the eastern suburbs of the city received 18.11 mm rainfall. The western suburbs received 14.60 mm of rainfall from 8 pm on September 9 to 8 am on September 10.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal