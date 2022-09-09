Anant Chaturdashi: More than 7,421 idols immersed in Mumbai till 6 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said around 7,421 Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri idols were immersed in various water bodies in the city till 6 pm. Of these, 7046 were household Ganesh idols, 302 sarvajanik idols and 35 idols of Goddess Gauri.
Lord Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai. Pic/ Sameer Abedi
A total of 7,421 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed till Friday evening in various water bodies across Mumbai as the 10-day Ganpati festival drew to a close.
No untoward incident was reported during the immersion processions in the metropolis so far, civic officials said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said around 7,421 Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri idols were immersed in various water bodies in the city till 6 pm. Of these, 7046 were household Ganesh idols, 302 sarvajanik idols and 35 idols of Goddess Gauri.
Of the total, 2482 idols were immersed in artificial lakes created across the city, it said.
The festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god had begun on August 31. The idols of Lord Ganesh were installed in homes and public pandals across the state with pomp and gaiety this year as the coronavirus pandemic no longer cast its shadow on the celebrations. The pandemic-induced restrictions had curtailed the celebrations in the last two years.
The festival culminates on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, when the idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed. Processions are taken out to bid adieu to the deity amid the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhachya Varshi Lavkar Ya'.
As the immersion processions began, a large number of people gathered on the main roads in Mumbai to give a farewell to their beloved deity. Huge number of devotees thronged to catch a glimpse of the idol of 'Lalbaug Cha Raja' Ganesh in central Mumbai, which is the biggest draw of the festival here. This idol is immersed into the Arabian sea at Girgaon chowpatty (beach) in south Mumbai.
Other major sarvajanik Ganpati idols were also taken out of the pandals in Lalbaug, Girgaon, Parel, Andheri, Chembur and other areas for immersion. Apart from Girgaon chowpatty, the immersion of idols takes place at Shivaji Park, Bandra, Juhu and Malad on a large scale.
The police have deployed more than 20,000 personnel, including 3,200 officers, to keep a vigil during the immersion processions. Eight State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies, one Rapid Action Force (RAF) company, 750 home guards and 250 trainees. There is also a large posse of traffic police, an official said.
Traffic restrictions have been imposed on several roads in view of the processions, he said.
The BMC has put in place facilities for the immersion of idols at 73 natural and 162 artificial water bodies across the city. About 10,000 civic personnel, including officials, are on duty, it said.
The civic body has set up 188 control rooms in 24 civic wards for the Ganesh festival, it said, adding that 786 lifeguards have been deputed at the various immersion points. Also, 188 first aid centres have been set up and 83 ambulances kept ready at key locations.
The civic body has also arranged 45 motor boats and 39 German barges for the immersion of Ganesh idols, while 48 inspection towers have been erected and barricades have been put up at some places for safety reasons, the release said.
For improved visibility at immersion points, 3,069 flood lights and 71 searchlights have been installed and 211 reception rooms created for better coordination, it added.
(with PTI inputs)