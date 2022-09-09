Kareena Kapoor drops pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with baby Jeh

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a couple of pictures where Kareena and Jeh can be seen seating beside a Ganesh idol which is decorated with flowers. Kareena wore a geometric print salwar suit and Jeh donned black T-shirt with grey pants
Picture courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday, dropped some pictures from her Ganesh Charturthi celebrations with her son Jeh on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a couple of pictures where Kareena and Jeh can be seen seating beside a Ganesh idol which is decorated with flowers. Kareena wore a geometric print salwar suit and Jeh donned black T-shirt with grey pants.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan goes farming with mom Kareena; see photos
She captioned the post with hand-folding and heart emoji. As soon as she shared pictures, fans showered love on mother-son duo. Kareena also re-shared Karisma Kapoor's post where she can be seen posing with her parents, sisters and cousins for the family picture. Along with the picture, she wrote in hindi, "Mera Parivaar".
Karishma also posted a glimpse of the celebration. In the first picture, she can be seen sitting in front of Lord Ganesh's idol. The actor looks beautiful in a floral print traditional outfit. Sharing the post, she wrote in Hindi, "Ganpati Bappa Morya"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.
Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever