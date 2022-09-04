Breaking News
Viral photo of the week: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets surprise visit from Amrita Arora, her girl gang

Updated on: 04 September,2022 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Amrita Arora. Pic/Yogen Shah


Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped pictures with her BFF Amrita Arora, who paid a surprise visit along with the girl gang. On Saturday, taking to Instagram stories, Kareena dropped a stunning picture with her BFFs. The first picture features BFFs Kareena and Amrita as they struck a stylish pose in a library room at the 'Good Newwz' actor's home. Amrita was seen dressed in a black plunge neckline dress while Kareena could be seen wearing a white outfit.


Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When the Bff surprises you @amuaroraofficial."

Also Read: Monday Motivation: Kareena and Saif start their week with a game of badminton


In the second image, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor posed with her girl gang including Poonam Damania, Gaurie Pandit and Shibani Madhavlal Satyani. She captioned the picture, "Good times," with a heart sticker. Recently, Kareena shared a video of playing badminton with her husband Saif at Pataudi Palace.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. 

