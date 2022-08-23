Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to examine plea against remission of convicts
BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
Bomb threat call made at five-star hotel in Andheri, cops launch probe
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Learn how to strike a perfect pose on social media from sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

Learn how to strike a perfect pose on social media from sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

Updated on: 23 August,2022 12:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actor Karisma Kapoor dropped a picture of a fun night with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and close friends on Monday

Learn how to strike a perfect pose on social media from sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

Pic courtesy: Official Karisma Kapoor Instagram account


The Kapoor sisters took some time out from their busy schedule and hangout with their friends at Manish Malhotra's house.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai actor treated her fans to fun pictures. 

In the picture, Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in a black tied-up dress that she teamed up with green textured heels. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a comfy yet stylish look. She wore a white graphic tee and black trousers. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director was seen dressed in a black tracksuit that he had paired with black-white sports shoes.

The fashion designer Manish Malhotra donned a stylish red printed shirt over a black t-shirt and he completed the look with black trousers and sports shoes. 
Bebo and Lolo's close friend Natasha Poonawala sported a beautiful golden dress. The businesswoman complemented her entire outfit with chunky heels and interesting black glasses.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan shares unseen side of herself in no make-up selfie

The gang is full of posers as all are seen posing for the camera in style. Karisma also re-shared Natasha's post and wrote "STRIKE A POSE." Karan Johar also took to his Insta stories and shared a picture with a caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

 

On the work front, Karisma Karisma has been busy shooting for Abhinay Deo's 'Brown' in Kolkata. The film was announced in April last year. She was last seen in a Zee5 web series 'Mentalhood'.

On the other hand, Karan is making his directorial comeback with his upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' after 5. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Meanwhile, he also announced the second season of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The show will showcase the daily routine of some famous Bollywood celebrities and their luxurious lives. And his talk show 'Koffee With Karan 7' continues to grab the limelight.

PLAY QUIZ: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

Have you listened to Janet Jackson`s `Rhythm Nation`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Lolo Bebo Kareena Kapoor karishma kapoor karisma kapoor

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK