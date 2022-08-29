Monday Motivation: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan start their week with a game of badminton; watch

On Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram feed to give a glimpse of their Monday morning activity at the Pataudi Palace
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. Pic-Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently spending their time at the Pataudi Palace. The palatial home is owned by Saif Ali Khan's family. On Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram feed to give a glimpse of their Monday morning activity. In the video, the couple is seen playing a game of badminton.
Adding AP Dhillon's viral track Summer High to the video, she wrote, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?" In the comments section, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora wrote: "Hahhahaha you can play with us Kareena Kapoor." Soha Ali Khan, took to the comment section and wrote, "I don't know about Amrita Arora but I am."
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: It’s the coolest, bravest decision
Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and are parents to two sons- Taimur and Jeh. The couple along with their kids often go on vacations and the actress is sure to treat fans with glimpses of their family time.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. She will next be seen in 'The Devotion of Suspect X' directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Hansal Mehta and Rhea Kapoor.
Also Read: Saif Ali Khan turns 52: Have you seen these candid pictures from his younger days?
Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the film 'Vikram Vedha' along with Hrithik Roshan. The film which is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name will be released in theatres on September 30.