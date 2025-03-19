Mumbai will experience increased humidity and partly cloudy skies today, with temperatures rising to 31 degree Celsius and AQI at 90, indicating satisfactory air quality

Mumbai is set to experience a rise in humidity and partly cloudy skies today, March 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to turn slightly warmer as the day progresses, with a light breeze adding some relief.

Weather forecast for March 19

The IMD has predicted that Mumbai will see a partly cloudy sky, especially towards the afternoon or evening. Humidity levels are expected to rise throughout the day, creating a slightly uncomfortable atmosphere.

As of 9:00 AM, the humidity level was recorded at 53 percent, and the wind was blowing at a gentle 5 km/h. The temperatures are likely to range between 25 degree Celsius and 3 degree Celsius. Sunrise was recorded at 6:49 AM, and sunset is expected at 6:44 PM.

After a relatively comfortable few weeks, the city is likely to feel warmer today due to increased humidity and higher temperatures.

Forecast for March 20

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecasted clear skies for March 20. Temperatures are expected to vary between a low of 22 degree Celsius and a high of 33 degree Celsius.

Mumbai air quality report

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remains mixed across the city. According to reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Colaba stands at 90, placing it in the 'Satisfactory' category. However, some areas are showing moderate pollution levels, while others remain satisfactory.

Here’s a detailed AQI report for different parts of Mumbai:

Malad West – 80 (Satisfactory)

Mulund West – 41 (Good)

Colaba – 68 (Satisfactory)

Powai – 77 (Satisfactory)

Sewri – 67 (Satisfactory)

Shivaji Nagar – 116 (Moderate)

Worli – 72 (Satisfactory)

Sion – 80 (Satisfactory)

Vasai West – 82 (Satisfactory)

Vile Parle West – 82 (Satisfactory)

BKC – 115 (Moderate)

Borivali – 92 (Satisfactory)

Borivali East – 65 (Satisfactory)

Byculla – 58 (Satisfactory)

Andheri East – 116 (Moderate)

Chembur – 87 (Satisfactory)

Kandivali East – 80 (Satisfactory)

What the AQI levels mean:

0 to 50 – Good

51 to 100 – Satisfactory

101 to 200 – Moderate

201 to 300 – Poor

301 to 400 – Very Poor

401 to 500 – Severe'

The overall air quality in Mumbai remains within acceptable limits, though people with respiratory issues are advised to minimise outdoor activity in areas where the AQI is moderate. Wearing a mask and avoiding heavy exercise outdoors is recommended in such zones.

Conclusion

Mumbai is set for a warm and humid day with partly cloudy skies and rising temperatures. While the overall air quality remains satisfactory, some areas have slipped into moderate levels, making it essential for sensitive groups to take precautions. The weather is expected to clear up tomorrow, offering some relief from the humidity.