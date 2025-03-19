Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update Humidity increases with AQI at 90 31 degrees

Mumbai weather update: Humidity increases with AQI at 90, 31 degrees

Updated on: 19 March,2025 11:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Mumbai will experience increased humidity and partly cloudy skies today, with temperatures rising to 31 degree Celsius and AQI at 90, indicating satisfactory air quality

Mumbai weather update: Humidity increases with AQI at 90, 31 degrees

File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: Humidity increases with AQI at 90, 31 degrees
x
00:00

Mumbai is set to experience a rise in humidity and partly cloudy skies today, March 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to turn slightly warmer as the day progresses, with a light breeze adding some relief.


Weather forecast for March 19


The IMD has predicted that Mumbai will see a partly cloudy sky, especially towards the afternoon or evening. Humidity levels are expected to rise throughout the day, creating a slightly uncomfortable atmosphere.


As of 9:00 AM, the humidity level was recorded at 53 percent, and the wind was blowing at a gentle 5 km/h. The temperatures are likely to range between 25 degree Celsius and 3 degree Celsius. Sunrise was recorded at 6:49 AM, and sunset is expected at 6:44 PM.

After a relatively comfortable few weeks, the city is likely to feel warmer today due to increased humidity and higher temperatures.

Forecast for March 20

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecasted clear skies for March 20. Temperatures are expected to vary between a low of 22 degree Celsius and a high of 33 degree Celsius.

Mumbai air quality report

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remains mixed across the city. According to reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Colaba stands at 90, placing it in the 'Satisfactory' category. However, some areas are showing moderate pollution levels, while others remain satisfactory.

Here’s a detailed AQI report for different parts of Mumbai:

Malad West – 80 (Satisfactory)
Mulund West – 41 (Good)
Colaba – 68 (Satisfactory)
Powai – 77 (Satisfactory)
Sewri – 67 (Satisfactory)
Shivaji Nagar – 116 (Moderate)
Worli – 72 (Satisfactory)
Sion – 80 (Satisfactory)
Vasai West – 82 (Satisfactory)
Vile Parle West – 82 (Satisfactory)
BKC – 115 (Moderate)
Borivali – 92 (Satisfactory)
Borivali East – 65 (Satisfactory)
Byculla – 58 (Satisfactory)
Andheri East – 116 (Moderate)
Chembur – 87 (Satisfactory)
Kandivali East – 80 (Satisfactory)
What the AQI levels mean:
0 to 50 – Good
51 to 100 – Satisfactory
101 to 200 – Moderate
201 to 300 – Poor
301 to 400 – Very Poor
401 to 500 – Severe'

The overall air quality in Mumbai remains within acceptable limits, though people with respiratory issues are advised to minimise outdoor activity in areas where the AQI is moderate. Wearing a mask and avoiding heavy exercise outdoors is recommended in such zones.

Conclusion

Mumbai is set for a warm and humid day with partly cloudy skies and rising temperatures. While the overall air quality remains satisfactory, some areas have slipped into moderate levels, making it essential for sensitive groups to take precautions. The weather is expected to clear up tomorrow, offering some relief from the humidity.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news maharashtra mumbai mumbai weather Pollution air pollution

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK