Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 31 degrees Celcius to a minimum of 25 degrees Celcius, the IMD said in their Mumbai weather update.

Representative image

Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall for city

After a week of intermittent showers in the city, Mumbaikars on Monday woke up to a sunny morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the latest Mumbai weather update, have forecasted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs for Monday.

The weather agency, in their Mumbai weather update, has forecast a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs." for the next 24 hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai rains update, said a high tide hit the coast at 10:50 am, reaching a height of 3.99 metres, while another high tide is expected at 11.07 pm of height 3.57 metres. Meanwhile, one low tide is expected at 4.56 pm lowering to 1.29 meters. BMC said another low tide of 1.23 meters is expected in the wee hours of October 1.

🗓️ ३० सप्टेंबर २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात आकाश अंशत: ढगाळ राहून हलका ते रिमझिम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी १०:५० वाजता - ३.९९मीटर



ओहोटी-

सायंकाळीं ०४:५६ वाजता -१.२९मीटर



🌊 भरती -

रात्री ११:०७ वाजता -३.७५मीटर



ओहोटी-

(उद्या दि.०१.१०.२०२४)… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 30, 2024

Mumbai lakes supplying water reached 99.32 pc capacity

The BMC had earlier stated on Tuesday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 99.32 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,37,504 million litres at present, or 99.32 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.