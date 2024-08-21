A high tide of about 4.81 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.57 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate spells of rain and thundershowers in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city for July 21. Additionally, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts today.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Chheda Nagar due to a tempo breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is flowing smoothly. Updates from both Central and Western Railways indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without any issues.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Tripura for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD on Tuesday said that the incessant rainfall is the result of the influence of the low-pressure area persisting over central parts of Bangladesh and the neighbourhood region.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Agartala in a release on Tuesday stated that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and is likely to move north-north-westwards across West Bengal during the next 48 hours.

"And the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Sri Ganganagar, Rohtak, Orai, Churk, Malda to the centre of a low-pressure area over central parts of Bangladesh and neighbourhood," it further said.

According to the IMD, visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall leading to traffic congestion. It has also predicted a possibility of damage to vulnerable structures due to heavy rain.

The possibility of flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas has also been predicted. Landslides/mudslides/landslips are very likely in some locations.

The IMD has issued an advisory to those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas. People have been asked to avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problems often and also avoid staying in landslide-prone areas.