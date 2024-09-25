The weather agency, in their Mumbai weather update, has forecast a "thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to heavy rain isolated places in the city and its suburbs" for the next 24 hours

Mumbai weather update: IMD issues orange alert to city; forecasts moderate to heavy spells

After a brief dry spell, the rain has made a comeback in Mumbai and suburbs starting Monday night. On Wednesday morning, the climate was rather breezy as the skies were overcast and it drizzled in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the latest Mumbai weather update, forecasted moderate to heavy spells of rainfall in the city for Wednesday.

The weather agency, in their Mumbai weather update, has forecast "thunderstorms accompanied with moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours. The Met Department further stated that there's a possibility of "very heavy rainfall at isolated places towards night and early morning".

The IMD has issued an Orange alert (extremely bad weather is expected) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Wednesday and a red alert for Raigad and Pune districts for Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 29 degrees Celcius to a minimum of 24 degrees Celcius, the IMD said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, said a high tide hit the coast at 5.28 am, reaching a height of 3.53 metres, while another high tide is expected at 5.03 pm of height 2.91 metres. Meanwhile, one low tide is expected at 12.12 pm lowering to 2.38 meters. BMC said another low tide of 1.69 meters is expected at 11.56 pm.

Mumbai lakes supplying water reached 98.29 pc capacity

The BMC had earlier stated on Tuesday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 98.29 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,22,634 million litres at present, or 98.29 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 97.64 per cent. 91.70 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar.

In Middle Vaitarna 99.09 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 99.36 per cent, Bhatsa 98.97 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.