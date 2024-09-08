A high tide of about 3.75 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.28 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); a low tide of about 0.97 metres is expected at 8.24 pm

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent moderate spells of rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

On Sunday, the IMD issued an orange alert forecasting heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Thane and Palghar districts.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of intermittent moderate rain in the city and its suburbs and heavy rain at isolated places towards evening and night" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.75 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.28 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 0.97 metres is expected at 8.24 pm today.

Delhi records a high of 34.4 deg C

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday with the national capital witnessing light rainfall in several areas, officials said.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city noted a low of 24.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and a humidity of 92 per cent, the Met said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday, it added.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 70 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Depression likely to bring heavy rain in most parts of Odisha

Odisha is bracing for a wet spell for the next four days as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression on Sunday, the IMD said.

The system now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal, it said in a bulletin.