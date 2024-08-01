Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BMC, in its Mumbai weather update, stated that high tides are expected to hit the city's coast at 10.16 am which will be of height 3.96 meters while another high tide of height 3.30 meters is expected to hit the city's coast at 9.57 pm.

Pic/Satej Shinde

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Mumbai weather update, has forecast light to moderate rainfall for city and suburbs. The latest Mumbai weather update predicts a "light to moderate spells of rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated place during night or early morning" over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.


Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that high tides are expected to hit the city's coast at 10.16 am which will be of height 3.96 meters while another high tide of height 3.30 meters is expected to hit the city's coast at 9.57 pm. 



The BMC added that a low tide of height 2.12 meters will hit Mumbai's coast at 4.17 pm.


Meanwhile, Delhi's heavy rains has left many places, including the ITO, permanently flooded. The Institute of Town Planners, India building has been pumped dry.

Due to flooding near Mother Dairy in Ganesh Nagar, Patparganj Road is experiencing traffic disruptions. Traffic on New Patparganj Road will be redirected towards Laxmi Nagar, and traffic from Nirman Vihar will be redirected towards Police Station Preet Vihar Road, according to an alert released by Delhi Traffic Police, stated an ANI report.

Veer Banda Bairagi Marg traffic was impacted by waterlogging on the Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, and Azad Market. 

Reportedly, the general public and drivers were urged by Delhi Traffic Police to exercise patience, abide by traffic laws, and obey the instructions of traffic officers stationed at crossings.

Between 6 pm and midnight on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police received over 50 reports about waterlogging from all over the city. Through the control room, local traffic police officers were notified, and appropriate action was taken, the ANI report added.

Sadly, two separate occurrences in the capital resulted in the deaths of three people. In the PS Ghazipur region, a 22-year-old mother named Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh perished in a flooded drain. In addition, a fatality occurred in Delhi's Subji Mandi neighbourhood when an ancient building fell.

