Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for next two days

File Pic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for the next two days (June 18 and June 19) in Mumbai.

The IMD has also predicted moderate rainfall for the next three days (June 18 and June 19) in Thane district.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.80 metre is expected at 2.25 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.56 pm metre is likely to occur at 8.37 pm today.

