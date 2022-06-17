Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for the next two days (June 18 and June 19) in Mumbai.
The IMD has also predicted moderate rainfall for the next three days (June 18 and June 19) in Thane district.
Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.80 metre is expected at 2.25 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.56 pm metre is likely to occur at 8.37 pm today.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 26.1°C, while the minimum temperature be 26.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 32°C.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the country as a whole has received just 42.3 mm rainfall as against 62.1 mm, a rain deficit of 32 per cent, since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.
Northwest India has gauged just 5.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 25.4 mm -- a deficiency of 77 per cent -- during this period, while east and northeast has recorded 155.4 mm rainfall, 14 per cent more than normal.