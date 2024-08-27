For the next 48 hours, the weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rainfall in city & suburbs. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the Konkan region for Tuesday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The Met Office on Tuesday in a statement said, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in city & suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching upto 30-

40 kmph."

For the next 48 hours, the weather department has predicted: "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rainfall in city & suburbs".

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of 3.16 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 5.17pm while a low tide of 1.45 metres is likely around midnight.

The Island city received 6.68 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs got 10.58 mm and 5.09 mm of showers.

Central Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have received the red alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Several parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Baroda, are waterlogged and the heavy rains have claimed the lives of three people in the state, while seven are missing. The Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials on Monday and his office is keeping a close eye on the situation. More than 1,000 people have been shifted to safer locations.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are anticipated off the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and north Maharashtra until August 30.

The IMD has advised fisherfolk to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, especially around the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until August 30. Small ships and exploration and production operators have been asked to monitor weather developments and take necessary precautions.

People are advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and check for traffic advisories before travelling. Farmers in the affected areas should ensure proper drainage in fields and provide support to crops, according to the IMD.

The IMD has also warned of potential localized flooding, road closures, and waterlogging, particularly in urban areas. There is a risk of landslides and damage to horticultural crops due to inundation in the affected regions.

Mumbai traffic updates

There are some bus diversions owing to the Dahi Handi celebrations on Tuesday. Bus route No 118 has been suspended at Kabutar Khana from 6.15 pm owing to the Dahi Handi celebrations at Dadar MC Jawle road. Services of buses 287 and 629 at Thakur Cinema have been suspended on Tuesday from 6.30 pm. Buses 453 and 185 at Tagore Nagar Post Office and through Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital will not operate at 5.30 pm onwards on Tueday. Bus numbers 8 and 379 that ply on Shivajinagar Baji Prabhu Deshpande Marg will go by Shivajinagar Depot from 3pm.

Meanwhile, the train movement in Mumbai is smooth as per current updates