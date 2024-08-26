IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, with isolated extreme conditions in several districts until Thursday morning. A total of 1,653 people have been rescued, and 17,800 have been relocated as a precautionary measure. Rescue operations are ongoing with 13 NDRF and 22 SDRF teams deployed in affected districts

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chairs a high-level meeting at the Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Center to review the rain situation and relief and rescue operations through video conference, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Heavy rains continued to lash Gujarat on Monday, flooding low-lying areas and leading to the deaths of three people, with seven others reported missing. Hundreds of residents were relocated to safer locations, news agency PTI reported. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extreme conditions in several districts until Thursday morning.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a virtual meeting with district collectors, police superintendents, and senior civic officials to assess the situation. The state education department declared a holiday for primary schools on Tuesday.

In Morbi district, seven people went missing after their tractor was swept away while crossing a flooded causeway. Despite a 20-hour search by the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF), they remain untraceable. In Sabarkantha district, two individuals were rescued after their car was washed away by strong currents.

A section of a bridge on National Highway 56 in Chhota Udepur district was damaged due to heavy water flow in the Bharaj river, disrupting traffic. Several districts, including Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Panchmahals, experienced significant waterlogging, stranding many people.

Amid incessant heavy rains in Navsari in south Gujarat and water levels in Purna, Kaveri and other rivers crossing the danger mark, more than 1,500 people have been relocated, collector Agre Kshipra Suryakantrao said.

State Commissioner of Relief Alok Kumar Pandey reported that three people have died in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, bringing the season’s death toll to 99. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Minister and assured additional support, including the possible deployment of central forces for rescue and disaster management.

Due to the IMD's red alert, all district collectors have been instructed to cancel staff leave. Gujarat has seen varying rainfall levels across regions, with South Gujarat receiving 105% of its average annual rainfall. At least 237 out of 251 talukas in the state received rainfall, with 43 talukas receiving more than 100 mm showers.

A total of 1,653 people have been rescued, and 17,800 have been relocated as a precautionary measure. Rescue operations are ongoing with 13 NDRF and 22 SDRF teams deployed in affected districts. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing near water bodies as intense rainfall is expected to continue.

