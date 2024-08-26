As the city geared up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, various areas of the Ahmedabad district, including Ghatlodiya and Naranpura, faced waterlogging in their residential areas. While some vehicles were able to traverse through the water, other commuters were seen wading through the water on foot with their two-wheelers

As the city geared up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, various areas of the Ahmedabad district, including Ghatlodiya and Naranpura, faced waterlogging in the residential areas.



With the vehicles still parked on the road, the people had to wade through water on long stretches of roads and intersections of the city. While some vehicles were able to traverse through the water, several commuters were seen wading through the water on foot with their two-wheeler vehicles.



Visuals from the Naranpura area show a commuter with his motorcycle falling into the water and trying to get his belongings out.



As the India Meteorological Department (IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat, a review meeting was held at the State Emergency Operation Center under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Rajkumar on Sunday. The Chief Secretary advised the Nodal Officers of various departments, Survey District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to remain alert against possible danger.



In the meeting, an IMD official gave detailed information about the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat this week.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts of South Gujarat have been most affected by the heavy rainfall.



Vapi and Valsad have recorded 326 mm of rainfall in 24 hours from August 24 to 25.



Based on the IMD's forecast, the Chief Secretary directed the various departments of the district administration to make all the necessary preparations and asked the officers and employees of the district and taluka administrative system to be present on duty at the headquarters, considering the prevailing rain situation.



The Chief Secretary said that special vigilance should be taken in the places where people are likely to gather in large numbers amid the Shravan festivities in the state so that there is no mishap owing to heavy rain.



Further, all the in-charge secretaries were notified to be present in their respective districts, keeping in view the situation and providing the necessary guidance to the administration.



The Chief Secretary also directed the line departments to take necessary action to ensure that water does not fill up after the rain stops, as well as to prevent the spread of disease. He also asked the departments concerned to continuously monitor the dams.



(With ANI inputs)