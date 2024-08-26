On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees flocked to various temples across the country to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday with full pomp and show on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu. File Pic

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami 2024 and said that we must imbibe the teachings of Lord Krishna and work for the nation's progress.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "I greet all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival inspires us to be dedicated to the divine ideals of Lord Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us imbibe the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna and pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people on Janmashtami 2024. On X, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes and posted on X, "Hearty wishes and congratulations to everyone on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I hope that this festival of joy and happiness fills the life of all of you with new enthusiasm and excitement."

The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells echoed across the temples in the country.

The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, with temples decorated with colourful lights and flowers on the festive occasion.

Devotees gathered in huge numbers for the Darshan of Lord Krishna at Ahmedabad's ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

In Mathura, morning aarti was performed at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple on this occasion. Women devotees at Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple expressed joy on the occasion chanting songs dedicated to Lord Krishna.

On the security arrangements for the Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura Superintendent (Security) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia informed that more than 2000 security personnel have been deployed in the region.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights.

The Janmashtami 2024 is particularly grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed that Krishna spent his youth and childhood.

