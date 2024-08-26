Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > India News > Article > President Murmu PM Modi Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Janmashtami 2024

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Janmashtami 2024

Updated on: 26 August,2024 10:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees flocked to various temples across the country to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday with full pomp and show on Monday

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Janmashtami 2024

President Droupadi Murmu. File Pic

Listen to this article
President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Janmashtami 2024
x
00:00

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami 2024 and said that we must imbibe the teachings of Lord Krishna and work for the nation's progress.


In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "I greet all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival inspires us to be dedicated to the divine ideals of Lord Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us imbibe the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna and pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people on Janmashtami 2024. On X, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!"


Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes and posted on X, "Hearty wishes and congratulations to everyone on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I hope that this festival of joy and happiness fills the life of all of you with new enthusiasm and excitement."

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees flocked to various temples across the country to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday with full pomp and show on Monday.

The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells echoed across the temples in the country.

The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, with temples decorated with colourful lights and flowers on the festive occasion.

Devotees gathered in huge numbers for the Darshan of Lord Krishna at Ahmedabad's ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

In Mathura, morning aarti was performed at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple on this occasion. Women devotees at Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple expressed joy on the occasion chanting songs dedicated to Lord Krishna.

On the security arrangements for the Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura Superintendent (Security) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia informed that more than 2000 security personnel have been deployed in the region.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights.

The Janmashtami 2024 is particularly grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed that Krishna spent his youth and childhood.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

janmashtami PM Modi narendra modi Droupadi Murmu india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK