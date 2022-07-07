Mumbai weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next three days

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10

People wade through a waterlogged street in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Heavy rainfall continued to lash most parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Thursday. The daily normal life was affected as heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai causing waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy spells at isolated places on Thursday.

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10.

Maharashtra | Red alert issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg till July 9, while Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur & Satara are on red alert till July 8. Mumbai & Thane are on orange alert till July 10: IMD pic.twitter.com/UWMip78mzs — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

A high tide of 3.75 metre is expected at 5.31 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.51 metre is likely to occur at 12.09 am on July 8.

The island city received an average 82.00 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 109 mm and 106 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 953.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1051.1 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 27.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.8°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 27.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.8°C.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai has received a total of 974.78 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday. The average rainfall received from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday by Navi Mumbai was 133.93 mm.

Thane has received 88.36 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 6.30 am on Thursday.