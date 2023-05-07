Mumbai weather update: Light rainfall expected today, says IMD

The warning was issued by IMD on Sunday morning around 10.15 am

Representative image/iStock

Isolated pockets of Mumbai are to experience light rainfall on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that isolated places in Mumbai will receive light rainfall today in the city.

The warning was issued by IMD on Sunday morning around 10.15 am.

"Light spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours," stated the warning from IMD.