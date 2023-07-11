Mumbai weather update: The low tide for today was recorded at 1227hrs with a height of 2.14 meters

Image used for representation purpose. Pic/stck.me/picto

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall expected in city and suburbs x 00:00

The weather forecast for today, July 11, predicts light to moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their activities accordingly. The rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day, so carrying an umbrella or raincoat is recommended.

Tidal Information:

ADVERTISEMENT

Today's high tides are as follows:

1st high tide: Occurred at 0641hrs with a height of 3.57 meters.

2nd high tide: Expected at 1816hrs with a height of 3.66 meters.

The low tide for today was recorded at 1227hrs with a height of 2.14 meters. Tomorrow, on July 12, 2023, the low tide is anticipated at 0111hrs with a height of 1.27 meters.

Average Rainfall Data:

From July 10, 2023, at 0800hrs to July 11, 2023, at 0800hrs, the average rainfall in the area was recorded as follows:

CT: 2.48mm

ES: 5.28mm

WS: 3.75mm

These rainfall figures give an overview of the precipitation received in different locations during the mentioned period.

Mumbai received 31.17 per cent of the annual average rainfall of 2,547 mm till Monday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a report. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre declared the onset of monsoon in the country's financial capital on June 25, late by about a fortnight. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) report, the IMD Mumbai has recorded 1,043.8 mm rainfall at its Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) and 658.7 mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) in the last 15 days.

The downpour recorded at the Santacruz observatory is 37.49 per cent of the average annual rainfall of 2,784 mm and the figure at the Colaba observatory is 28.52 per cent of the average rainfall of 2,310 mm, according to the report.

During the same period last year, the Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 1,106.6 mm and 1,015.1 mm rainfall, respectively.

The IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, the report said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 13.12 mm, 13.59 mm and 19.77 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, as per the BMC's report.