Updated on: 30 August,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A high tide of about 3.81 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.06 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); a low tide of about 1.94 metres is expected at 4.21 pm today

Pic/Shadab Khan

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Friday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.


The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in the city and its suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph" over the next 24 hours.



The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.


A high tide of about 3.81 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.06 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another high tide of about 3.22 metres is expected at 10.02 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.94 metres is expected at 4.21 pm today.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Jogeshwari WEH due to an accident. Otherwise, traffic is running smoothly. Updates from both Central Railway and Western Railway indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without issues.

IMD predicts heavy rain in many districts of Gujarat today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall today, Friday, in isolated areas of Gujarat, including Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar.

"Moderate thunderstorms/lightning with maximum surface wind speeds of 40-60 km/h (in gusts), accompanied by heavy rainfall (>15 mm/hr), are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, namely Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar," the IMD stated.

The IMD also forecasted moderate rainfall in isolated areas of the districts of Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli.

"Light thunderstorms or lightning, with maximum surface wind speeds of less than 40 km/h (in gusts), accompanied by light to moderate rainfall (5-15 mm/hr), are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli."

"Light rainfall (<5 mm/hr) is very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, including Diu, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabar Kantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Botad, Bhavnagar, Anand, Khera, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadar & Nagar Haveli," the IMD added.

Many parts of Gujarat have experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to widespread inundation. Thirty-two people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the last four days.

