Mumbai and its suburban areas are bracing for substantial rainfall as a generally cloudy sky blankets the region

File photo

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall in city and suburbs, heavy at isolated places x 00:00

Mumbai and its suburban areas are bracing for substantial rainfall as a generally cloudy sky blankets the region. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate rain in both the city and its suburbs, with a possibility of heavy downpours occurring in isolated pockets.

The IMD said that at 1240 hours, the high tide is projected to surge to a formidable 4.21 meters. While by 1841 hours, the tide will recede to a relatively low 0.85 meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

For September 17, 2023, the IMD said that at 0058 hours, the high tide is expected to reach 4.15 meters while at 0637 hours, the tide will measure 1.12 meters.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Murtikars in Dadar talk about complexities of idol-making

In the 24-hour period from 8 am on September 15 to 8 am on September 16, 2023, the Mumbai Metropolitan region experienced varying degrees of rainfall, offering respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions. The recorded rainfall figures are as follows:

Mumbai City received 4.54 mm of rain, the Eastern Suburbs received 1.11 mm, while the Western Suburbs experienced relatively heavier rainfall at 4.61 mm.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a nowcast warning for several districts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region. The warning issued on Friday forecasts widespread rainfall in the region over the next 24 hours before it lulls. The weather agency said that “light to moderate rainfall is very likely” in the region.

Among the 11 districts of the Vidarbha region, Amravati has been issued a Red alert while an Orange alert was issued to Nagpur and Wardha districts. Meanwhile, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Bhandara districts have been given a Yellow alert.

The weather agency has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Amravati. They urged residents in the district to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions for their safety.

A wide range of hazards linked to weather follow thunderstorms, including heavy rainfall and strong winds. It is imperative for the residents to stay indoors and avoid potential lightning strikes and other dangers.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding thus the weather agency has warned residents in low-lying areas to be prepared for probable waterlogging. The IMD also advised people to stay away from weak walls and structures. It further advised them to remain indoors and avoid water bodies and asked the public to suspend agrarian activities temporarily.