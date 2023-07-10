Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall likely today in city and suburbs

Mumbai weather update: Mumbai City received 13.12 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 13.59 mm and 19.77 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted 'moderate spells of rain' in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate rainfall likely today in city and suburbs," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 13.12 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 13.59 mm and 19.77 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 3.96 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 5.26 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.29 meters is expected at 12.08 am on July 11.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various districts of Himachal Pradesh.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu in most places and very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD said.

The IMD further stated that few locations in the remaining districts are likely to see light to moderate rainfall.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the rest of the districts," said the IMD.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh (HP) Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police on Monday took to its Twitter handle and said that the IMD has issued a red alert for various parts of the state and laid down instructions by the local administration.

"The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for most districts of the state today, which means there is a "very high risk of heavy to very heavy rainfall". So you avoid unnecessary travel. Stay away from rivers and landslide areas. Please follow the instructions issued by the local administration," tweeted the HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police.

On Sunday, six people were stranded in the Nagwain village of Mandi due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River, an official statement said.

Earlier, on Sunday the Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapsed as heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh continued to batter almost all districts, triggering landslides and flash floods in various regions.

(With inputs from ANI)