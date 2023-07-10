Mumbai: Woman falls into sea while taking selfie, feared drowned

27-year-old, husband were standing on the rocks on Sunday when giant wave pulled them into the water

Visitors crowded Bandstand on Sunday as the city’s beaches were closed owing to the high tide warning. File pic

A 27-year-old woman has been feared drowned at Bandstand in Bandra after she fell into the water on Sunday evening while taking a selfie with her husband. Till the time of going to press, the fire brigade was still looking for the woman.

According to the Bandra police and fire brigade officials, the woman has been identified as Jyoti Sonar, a resident of Bandra. Police said Sonar had visited Bandstand with her husband and kids and other family members on Sunday evening.

A police officer said the incident took place at 5.12 pm on Sunday. The family had first visited Bandra Fort and later went to spend time on the rocks.

Speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe said, “The couple decided to go on to the rocks to take a selfie with the sea in the backdrop. Suddenly, a high wave came and dragged them into the water. The husband was saved by the people who were present on the spot. However, the woman had already disappeared

in the water.”

The police and the fire brigade reached the spot and began the search operation.

“Crowds started gathering at Bandstand after the incident. We have been trying to control the crowd as well as look for the woman. We are taking the help of divers,” said Marathe.

The Juhu and Versova beaches were closed to the public on Sunday evening owing to the high tide warning.