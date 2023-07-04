Breaking News
21-year-old mechanic arrested for snatching mobile phone of SRK's fan

Updated on: 04 July,2023 11:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the police, the accused initially intimidated and threatened the victim while they were clicking photos outside SRK's residence, Mannat, situated at Bandstand in Bandra

The Bandra police arrested a 21-year-old mechanic who allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) while the fan was trying to take a selfie. The mechanic quickly fled the scene after the incident, said police. According to the police, the accused initially intimidated and threatened the victim while they were clicking photos outside SRK's residence, Mannat, situated at Bandstand in Bandra. Subsequently, the accused forcibly seized the victim's phone and also looted Rs 500 from their pocket, said police.


The police mentioned that the accused, Aftaab Nisar, who resides in Vakola, has been involved in multiple cases and was recently arrested by the Vakola police for a theft case. The Bandra police have registered an FIR and arrested him.


The complainant, Punitkumar Dhuriya,19, is a college student living in Tilak Nagar in Kurla. He had gone to Bandstand along with his friends.


A police officer stated, "The victim, Dhuriya, is working a part-time job. After finishing work, he went to Bandstand with his four friends. When he reached outside SRK's bungalow, the accused snatched his mobile phone and questioned why he was taking photos."

Dhuriya was scared initially mistaking the accused for one of SRK's security personnel. However, upon realising the situation, Dhuriya shouted for help. Dhuriya, with the help of his four friends, pursued Nisar and managed to catch him near actor Salman Khan’s house. With the help of a few locals, the accused was handed over to the police.

