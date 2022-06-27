Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall likely today, says IMD

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2022 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The IMD  has also predicted moderate rainfall for June 28 and heavy rainfall for June 29 and June 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for Mumbai and suburbs on Monday.

The IMD  has also predicted moderate rainfall for June 28 and heavy rainfall for June 29 and June 30.




The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 32.9°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.


According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded the total rainfall of 296.8 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 230.4 mm.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.09 metre is expected at 11.23 am in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 2.10 metre is likely to occur at 5.22 pm today.

