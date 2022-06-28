Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall likely today, says IMD

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 313.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 238 mm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature be 26°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C.
According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 313.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 238 mm.
A high tide of 4.15 metre is expected at 11:59 am in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 2.04 metre is likely to occur at 6 pm today.
Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburb.
High Tide
11:59hrs-4.15 mtr
23:38hrs – 3.50 mtr
Low tide :
18:00hrs- 2.04mtr https://t.co/fRPz8XNSiP
Meanwhile, massive traffic was seen on the Western Express Highway. According to Mumbai Traffic Police, the vehicular movement was slow at Teachers Colony, Bandra, due to an accident.
Due to an accident, vehicular movement is slow at Teachers Colony, Bandra.
Our Traffic Personnel are at location to ease the Traffic. Inconvenience caused us regretted.