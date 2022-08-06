Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of intense spells likely today, says BMC

Updated on: 06 August,2022 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1351.6 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1629.2 mm

Monsoon clouds gather over the city skyline, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


Moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places is expected on Saturday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
 
Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday predicted heavy rainfall for August 7 and heavy to very heavy rainfall for August 8 and August 9.
 
A high tide of 3.45 metre is expected at 5.29 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.22 metre is likely to occur at 12.13 am on August 7.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 7.19 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Saturday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 8.54 mm and 29.72 mm showers, respectively.
 
According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1351.6 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1629.2 mm.
 
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 29.9°C, while the minimum temperature be 25°C. 
 
On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C.


