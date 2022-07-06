Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 July,2022 10:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane from July 5 to July 9

A man pushes his scooter through flooded street during rain showers in Mumbai. Pic/AFP


Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains in the city and its suburbs on Wednesday. The daily normal life was affected as heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai causing waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy spells at isolated places on Wednesday.




Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane from July 5 to July 9.


The island city received an average 107 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 172 mm and 152 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 842.6     mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 926.1 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 26.7°C, while the minimum temperature be 24.8°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 27°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.6°C.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai has received a total of 840.85 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 167.40 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 190 mm, 202.60 mm, 143.90 mm, and 129.80 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday by Navi Mumbai was 160.33 mm. 

 

