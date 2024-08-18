A high tide of about 4.24 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 11:08 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs on Sunday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.34 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 11.08 am today, stated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another high tide of about 3.77 metres is expected at 11.05 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 4.24 is expected to hit the city at 17.11 am today.

There are no traffic updates from Mumbai traffic police currently and the traffic movement in the city is smooth.

Meanwhile, water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, stand at 93.04 per cent, as reported by BMC on Sunday.

According to BMC data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 13,46,606 million litres.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 97.31 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 96.26 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.47 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 89.32 per cent, Bhatsa 91.24 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 99.05 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8.30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1.28 pm, according to the civic body.