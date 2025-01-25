Mumbai's weather on January 25, 2025, will be warm with cloudy skies, with a maximum temperature of 27.48°C. The AQI is at 266, indicating poor air quality, with health precautions advised for sensitive groups.

Mumbai woke up to a relatively warm start this morning, with temperatures recorded at 24.99°C.

The city is forecast to experience a mild day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 27.48°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With a moderate humidity level of 53% and a wind speed of 53 km/h, conditions are expected to be comfortable for most of the day, although the sky will remain cloudy. This offers a pleasant change from the usual sunny spells, providing a varied outlook for the city today.

The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:27 PM, marking the usual duration of daylight for the season.

The cloud cover is likely to bring some relief from the warmth, giving the city a slightly cooler feel throughout the day.

However, despite the lower-than-usual temperatures, the humidity could still make the air feel warmer than the recorded temperature, so residents are advised to dress accordingly for the day’s weather.

As for the city’s air quality, Mumbai is currently experiencing a Poor Air Quality Index (AQI) of 266.0, as per the latest readings from the IMD.

This level of pollution can pose health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The IMD recommends that sensitive groups limit outdoor activities and remain indoors if possible to avoid exposure to harmful pollutants.

Those planning to be outside should consider wearing masks or reducing their time spent in the open, especially in congested or high-traffic areas.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, January 26, 2025, Mumbai is set to experience slightly warmer conditions.

The forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 25.18°C and a maximum of 28.2°C.

Humidity levels are expected to hover around 53%, meaning the day will likely feel warm with a moderate breeze.

The sky conditions are anticipated to remain mostly cloudy, offering a varied weather experience for residents and visitors alike.