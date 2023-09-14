Heavy to moderate rains lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday morning causing traffic snarls across the city

Mumbai weather update. Photo/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs x 00:00

Heavy to moderate rains lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday morning causing traffic snarls across the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with light rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs on September 14, 2023. This weather update comes after the city experienced varying levels of rainfall on the preceding day.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a lull, the monsoon is back in Maharashtra, including in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

Also read: Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay

According to the IMD’s forecast, widespread rainfall is expected in all regions of Maharashtra, including North Konkan, South Konkan, Goa, North Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, East Vidarbha, and West Vidarbha.

Mumbai and its neighboring areas can expect partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain in the city and suburbs for the next 24 to 48 hours. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 32-33°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to be around 27°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for the Maharashtra forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the coming days. The regional daily weather report, released on September 13, 2023, indicates a significant shift in weather patterns.

As of the 0830 hours IST observations on September 14, 2023, rainfall has been reported in various parts of the region. Most places in South Konkan have experienced rainfall, along with a few places in North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat state.

The IMD's forecast for the upcoming week (valid until 0830 hrs IST of September 20, 2023) indicates continued rainfall activity in the region:

North Konkan: Widespread rainfall is expected throughout the week.

South Konkan-Goa: Similar to North Konkan, widespread rainfall is forecasted for the entire week.

North Madhya Maharashtra: Scattered to widespread rainfall is anticipated, with the possibility of isolated heavy rain in some areas.

South Madhya Maharashtra: The region can expect isolated to scattered rainfall, with the likelihood of some heavy showers.

Marathwada: Scattered to widespread rainfall is predicted throughout the week.

Gujarat region: Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected, with some areas experiencing fairly widespread rain.

Saurashtra-Kutch: The region may see isolated to scattered rainfall, with a shift towards scattered showers later in the week.

The IMD has issued weather warnings for the region, including thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall at isolated places. These warnings are valid for the next few days, with specific details outlined in the report.

The Farmer's Weather Bulletin provides insights into the percentage of stations reporting rainfall, indicating the expected distribution of rain across the region.

Fishermen operating along the Maharashtra-Goa coast are advised to exercise caution. While there are no warnings for the coastal areas within 75 km from the coast, high seas and other coasts beyond 75 km are expected to experience squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph.

The IMD has also issued warnings for parts of the Arabian Sea, advising fishermen not to venture into specific areas due to squally winds. The monsoon conditions in the Arabian Sea vary from moderate to strong in different regions.