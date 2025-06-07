Breaking News
Thunderstorm, gusty winds batter Mumbai and several districts in Maharashtra

Updated on: 23 June,2025 03:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Moderate rain with lightning is expected over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from June 7 to 11, while heavy showers are forecast for Madhya Maharashtra on June 7, 12, and 13, and for Konkan and Goa on June 12 and 13

Moderate rain with lightning is expected over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from June 7 to 11. Representational pic

IMD forecasts thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds up to 50 kmph in Mumbai and Raigad over the next three–four hours.

Weather update across India from June 7 to 13 


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of rainfall and heat wave alerts for the coming week.


South Peninsular and Northeast India

Rainfall activity is expected to increase from June 10, with isolated heavy showers expected over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northeastern states.

Very heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala and Mahe on June 13, and in Karnataka on June 12–13.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are forecasted across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka till June 10.

Northeast India will see daily rain with heavy spells in Arunachal, Assam & Meghalaya (June 10–13) and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from June 7 to June 13.

Central and Eastern India:

Scattered thunderstorms with 40–50 kmph winds over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand through the week.

Heavy rain alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands on June 7 and 8.

West India:

Moderate rain with lightning is expected over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from June 7 to 11, while heavy showers are forecast for Madhya Maharashtra on June 7, 12, and 13, and for Konkan and Goa on June 12 and 13.

Heat wave and hot-humid conditions:

Heat wave to grip West Rajasthan from June 8 to June 11, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West UP from June 9 to 11 and East UP, North MP from June 9 and June 10. 

Hot and humid weather is likely in Odisha from June 7 to June  9 and in Coastal Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from June 7 to 8.

Northwest India Weather Forecast:

Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh (June 11–13): Isolated to scattered light/moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) likely.

East Rajasthan from June 7 and 8: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places expected.

Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad from June 11 to 13: Light to moderate rain likely at isolated spots.

Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh, June 12 to 13: Light to moderate showers forecast.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi (June 13): Light to moderate rainfall expected at isolated locations.

West Rajasthan on June 9, 10, 11 and 13: Dust-raising winds at 30–40 kmph likely.

