Thundershowers hit Mumbai on Thursday evening

Heavy rains battered Mumbai on Thursday evening, creating waterlogging in various areas. Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Marg in Prabhadevi were particularly hard hit, with commuters straining to negotiate flooded streets. People scrambling to cross soggy roads were seen in images from these places, reflecting the impact of the downpour on daily life.

The rain caused the temperatures to dip slightly on Friday morning. The maximum temperature recorded by the Colaba Observatory of India Meteorological Department was 30.5 degrees Celcius which was 2.1 degrees lower than the normal temperature. Similarly, Santacruz recorded a temperature of 32.5 degrees Celcius which was 1.4 degrees lower than normal temperature.

The India Meteorological Department, in their Mumbai weather update, on Friday said the city and suburbs will see a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain/thunderstorm towards evening/night".

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will likely be around 32 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity is two per cent and the wind speed is 5.6 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

On Wednesday (October 9), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather updates, said the city's air quality dipped to the 'good' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 99 at 9:05 a.m.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. However, Shivaji Nagar's AQI had slipped further into the 'poor' category, at 203.

Meanwhile, Byculla and Chembur recorded 'moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 121 and 103, respectively. Colaba recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 70. Borivali recorded an AQI of 95.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, which had been recording 'good' air quality also slipped to 'moderate' with an AQI of 133. Meanwhile, Thane too recorded a 'moderate' AQI of 119.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.