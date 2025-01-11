Mumbai experienced foggy skies on January 11, with temperatures remaining mild but pleasant. The city's air quality dipped to a moderate AQI of 164, prompting health advisories for residents.

Mumbai woke up to a foggy morning on January 11, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting partly cloudy skies accompanied by haze. While the temperatures remain mild, the cooler mornings and reduced humidity have brought a pleasant, wintry feel to the city.

Today's weather

The temperature in Mumbai today stands at 28°C, with a forecasted high of 31°C and a low of 21°C. Winds are blowing at a speed of 10 km/h, and the relative humidity is currently at 46%. Sunrise was observed at 7:13 AM, and sunset is expected at 6:17 PM.

The IMD has provided further weather predictions for the week ahead:

Saturday, January 12: Temperatures are expected to range between 19°C and 32°C, with humidity rising to 50%.

Monday, January 13: The mercury will fluctuate between 22°C and 32°C under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday, January 14: A low of 22°C and a high of 33°C are forecast, with clear skies anticipated.

Wednesday, January 15: Temperatures will remain steady at 22°C for the low and 33°C for the high, with predominantly clear skies.

These forecasts suggest that while mornings may feel cooler, Mumbai’s afternoons will remain warm and pleasant.

Air quality concerns

The city’s air quality index (AQI) today stands at 164, placing it in the "moderate" category. This is a significant dip compared to the improved conditions seen in recent days. Health authorities have advised caution, especially for children and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma, as the air quality nears unhealthy levels.

Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities, particularly during peak traffic hours. The use of masks and air purifiers is recommended to mitigate the impact of poor air quality.

Understanding the AQI can help Mumbaikars plan their day responsibly and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health.

As the week progresses, the city is likely to enjoy clearer skies and steady temperatures, making it an ideal time to step out—provided the air quality improves.