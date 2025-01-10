Mumbai and its suburbs is expected to be mild and moderate over the next 24 hours

The Regional Meteorological Department in its Mumbai weather updates on January 10 predicted partly cloudy afternoon in city and AQI remained in moderate category in city on Friday.

Mumbai and its suburbs is expected to be mild and moderate over the next 24 hours, with a combination of hazy conditions in the morning followed by a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon and evening, it said.

According to the forecast, residents of the city can expect a hazy start to the day, with visibility being slightly reduced during the morning hours. However, conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, and by the afternoon, the skies will turn partly cloudy, offering a slight relief from the haze.

The maximum temperature for the day will hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to dip to around 20 degrees Celsius.

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai on Friday woke up to a misty morning with partly cloudy skies on January 10, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city is experiencing a delightful winter-like atmosphere, with reduced humidity and mild temperatures offering some respite to its residents.

The wind was blowing at a gentle speed of 6 km/h in the morning, and the relative humidity was recorded 45 per cent. The sun rose at 7:13 am and will set at 6:17 pm, the weather department said.

Looking ahead to Saturday, January 11, temperatures are expected to range between 22 Degree Celsius and 31 Degree Celsius, with humidity likely to rise slightly to 50 per cent.

Mumbai’s air quality has been recorded at an Air Quallity Index (AQI) of 123 on Friday, which falls under the “moderate” category.

Meanwhile, On Thursday, January 9, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 135.