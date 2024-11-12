Mumbai weather updates: AQI at ‘moderate’ 141 with smog and cool morning temperatures

Mumbai begins the day under hazy skies with cooler temperatures and a ‘moderate’ AQI of 141. Highs of 35°C and lows of 22°C are expected. Check out today’s weather details and weekly forecast.

This morning, Mumbaikars greeted cooler weather and hazy skies, setting the tone for the day. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), today, 12th November, the skies are expected to remain mostly clear throughout the day, with temperatures reaching up to 35°C in the afternoon and dipping to around 22°C at night. Currently, temperatures in Mumbai hover around 27°C, with a relative humidity of 53% and winds moving at 8 km/h. For those out and about, don’t forget to protect yourself from the sun’s rays with sunglasses and sunscreen, as you enjoy a pleasantly sunny day. The sunrise was at 06:44 AM, with the sunset expected around 06:01 PM.

At present, Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) stands at 141, categorised as “moderate.” In this range, the air quality may pose minor health concerns for sensitive individuals but is generally acceptable for most residents. To give perspective, AQI values between 0-50 are considered “good,” 51-100 as “satisfactory,” 101-200 as “moderate,” 201-300 as “poor,” 301-400 as “very poor,” and 401-500 as “severe.”

Outlook for Tomorrow: Wednesday, 13th November

Tomorrow, Mumbaikars can expect a slightly cooler start to the day with temperatures forecasted to range between 26°C in the early hours and rising to around 30°C by the afternoon. Humidity levels will likely remain around 50%, contributing to a relatively comfortable atmosphere.

Weekly Weather Summary

Throughout the upcoming week, from 13th to 17th November, residents can expect predominantly clear skies with minimal variation in daytime temperatures, hovering between 35-36°C. Nights will be a bit cooler, ranging from 22-24°C. On 14th November, there’s a chance of morning fog or mist, clearing later to reveal blue skies.

Mumbai’s weather conditions can be dynamic, and it’s worth keeping an eye on the AQI, particularly as November can bring variable air quality. For now, enjoy the sunshine and the moderate temperatures, and remember to stay informed about any updates in case conditions change.