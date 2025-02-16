Breaking News
Updated on: 16 February,2025 11:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Mumbai is set for a bright and clear day on February 16, with temperatures ranging from 23.99°C to 28.25°C. The AQI stands at 165, indicating moderate air quality.

Mumbai is set to witness a bright and sunny day on Friday, February 16, with clear skies expected to persist throughout.


According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city is anticipated to be around 23.99 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 28.25 degrees Celsius.


The sun rose at 7:06 AM and is scheduled to set at 6:39 PM, offering residents a warm and comfortable day.


Mumbaikars can look forward to clear skies throughout the day, as per IMD reports.

The city experienced a minimum temperature of 25.13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with morning humidity levels recorded at 42 per cent.

Air quality in Mumbai remains in the moderate category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 165.

While this level does not pose a significant threat to most residents, individuals sensitive to air pollution may experience mild health concerns.

Typically, an AQI below 50 is considered good, while levels exceeding 300 fall into the hazardous category.

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts that Mumbai’s weather on Saturday, February 17, will continue to be sunny, with temperatures ranging between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

The wind is expected to blow from the north at a speed of 18 km/h, maintaining a consistent pattern.

With clear skies and warm temperatures predicted, residents can expect another pleasant day in the city.

However, those sensitive to air pollution are advised to take necessary precautions due to the moderate AQI levels.

