Mumbai is set to witness cloudy skies throughout February 14, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 34°C. The IMD predicts moderate air quality and winds from the northwest at 18 km/h.

Mumbai is set to experience cloudy skies throughout the day on Friday, February 14, 2025, as per the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city saw the sunrise at 7:07 AM, and the sunset is expected at 6:38 PM. While the skies will remain overcast, no significant weather disturbances have been reported.

According to IMD, Mumbai’s minimum temperature on Friday is predicted to be around 24°C, while the maximum temperature could reach 34°C. The humidity levels are expected to be around 31%, making the weather relatively dry. Winds are forecasted to blow from the Northwest at a speed of 18 km/h, providing some relief from the heat.

Mumbai air quality index (AQI) today

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Mumbai stands at 153, which falls in the moderate category. This means that while the air quality is not hazardous, it may still cause discomfort for sensitive individuals, such as children, elderly people, and those with respiratory conditions. For reference, an AQI below 50 is considered good, whereas an AQI above 300 is classified as hazardous.

Weather forecast for the coming days

Saturday, February 15, 2025: Mumbai will witness sunrise at 7:07 AM and sunset at 6:39 PM. The temperature will range between 23°C (minimum) and 34°C (maximum). The wind is expected to blow steadily from the North at 18 km/h, and humidity levels will be around 34%.

Sunday, February 16, 2025: Similar weather conditions are expected, with temperatures hovering between 23°C and 34°C. The skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, and humidity levels will stay moderate.

People with respiratory conditions should avoid prolonged exposure to polluted air, as moderate AQI levels can cause breathing discomfort.

Carry light cotton clothing to stay comfortable in warm temperatures.

Stay hydrated as humidity levels fluctuate.

Mumbai’s weather is expected to remain stable in the coming days, with no major fluctuations in temperature or air quality.

However, residents should remain cautious of air pollution levels and take necessary precautions when stepping out.