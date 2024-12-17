Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates City experiences a temperature dip drops to 15C

Mumbai weather updates: City experiences a temperature dip, drops to 15°C

Updated on: 17 December,2024 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai’s temperature fell to 15°C on December 17, marking a six-degree drop from the previous day. The IMD predicts a rise in the minimum temperature in the coming days, with a sunny forecast for Today and hazy conditions expected on Wednesday.

Mumbai experienced a notable dip in temperature on Tuesday, December 17, as the mercury plunged to 15°C, a decrease from 14°C recorded the previous day. This marks a six-degree drop in the minimum temperature compared to Saturday's reading of 20.1°C, signalling the arrival of cooler weather in the city.


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 15°C at the Santacruz observatory, while Colaba saw a slightly higher 17°C. The temperature in Colaba was 1.3°C below the usual norm for this time of year. Daytime temperatures in the city were also lower, with Santacruz recording a high of 34.8°C and Colaba reaching 34°C, both of which were 2 to 2.5°C below the expected levels.


Looking ahead, the IMD has forecasted that minimum temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days. 


The weather today is expected to bring a sunny day to Mumbai, with clear skies across the city and its suburbs. However, Wednesday could see hazy conditions in the morning, particularly in the suburbs, with clearer skies anticipated later in the day.

The IMD also mentioned that some parts of the city could experience fog or mist in the morning, followed by a mainly clear sky as the day progresses.

For now, the weather is a pleasant break from the typically warm conditions Mumbai usually experiences during December, as residents embrace the cool air.

The latest readings from the observatories also indicated that relative humidity (RH) remains high in the region. The Santacruz station recorded 85% RH, while the Colaba station had 78%. Despite the cool temperatures, rainfall remains minimal, with no significant rainfall recorded in the city for Monday.

Mumbai residents can expect clearer skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the days ahead, as the weather shifts to a more typical December pattern.

