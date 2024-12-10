Mumbai starts December 10 with a refreshing winter-like morning, as temperatures dip to 23°C. Clear skies and mild weather are expected throughout the day, with a slight rise in temperatures ahead

Mumbai woke up to a refreshing and cool morning on Tuesday, December 10, as temperatures dipped to a comfortable 23°C. Mumbaikars are experiencing what feels like early winter, with clear skies and a light breeze adding to the pleasant atmosphere. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to enjoy a mix of clear skies and mild temperatures throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is predicted to rise to 31°C, while the minimum will settle at a cool 16°C, making it a great day for outdoor activities. As the afternoon approaches, temperatures are expected to climb, so residents are advised to wear light and comfortable clothing, and stay hydrated to beat the rising heat. Although the weather remains stable, the IMD has reassured that no significant disruptions are expected in the coming days.

Looking ahead, the weather is forecast to remain generally clear, with mild temperature variations. On Wednesday, December 11, the city can expect temperatures ranging from 17°C to 31°C. The conditions will stay similar on Thursday, December 12, with a slight increase in the maximum temperature to 32°C, and the minimum temperature rising to 19°C. For the weekend, December 13 and 14 are also expected to see clear skies with maximum temperatures reaching 32°C, providing continued relief from the usual Mumbai heat.

In addition to the pleasant weather, the city’s air quality has seen improvement over the past few weeks. As of today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 104, which is considered moderate. This is a positive sign after a period of poor air quality, offering some respite for those with respiratory concerns.

Sunrise occurred at 7:00 AM, and with sunset expected at 6:02 PM, Mumbai is set to enjoy approximately 11 hours of daylight. As the day progresses, residents are encouraged to make the most of the cool mornings and clear skies, while also preparing for the warmer afternoons.

With clear skies, improving air quality, and moderate temperatures, Mumbai’s weather promises to provide a pleasant start to the week, making it ideal for outdoor activities and travel.