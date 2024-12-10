Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather updates City experiences winter like morning with temperatures dipping to 23C on December 10

Mumbai weather updates: City experiences winter-like morning with temperatures dipping to 23°C on December 10

Updated on: 10 December,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Mumbai starts December 10 with a refreshing winter-like morning, as temperatures dip to 23°C. Clear skies and mild weather are expected throughout the day, with a slight rise in temperatures ahead

Mumbai weather updates: City experiences winter-like morning with temperatures dipping to 23°C on December 10

File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather updates: City experiences winter-like morning with temperatures dipping to 23°C on December 10
x
00:00

Mumbai woke up to a refreshing and cool morning on Tuesday, December 10, as temperatures dipped to a comfortable 23°C. Mumbaikars are experiencing what feels like early winter, with clear skies and a light breeze adding to the pleasant atmosphere. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to enjoy a mix of clear skies and mild temperatures throughout the day.





The maximum temperature is predicted to rise to 31°C, while the minimum will settle at a cool 16°C, making it a great day for outdoor activities. As the afternoon approaches, temperatures are expected to climb, so residents are advised to wear light and comfortable clothing, and stay hydrated to beat the rising heat. Although the weather remains stable, the IMD has reassured that no significant disruptions are expected in the coming days.

Looking ahead, the weather is forecast to remain generally clear, with mild temperature variations. On Wednesday, December 11, the city can expect temperatures ranging from 17°C to 31°C. The conditions will stay similar on Thursday, December 12, with a slight increase in the maximum temperature to 32°C, and the minimum temperature rising to 19°C. For the weekend, December 13 and 14 are also expected to see clear skies with maximum temperatures reaching 32°C, providing continued relief from the usual Mumbai heat.

In addition to the pleasant weather, the city’s air quality has seen improvement over the past few weeks. As of today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 104, which is considered moderate. This is a positive sign after a period of poor air quality, offering some respite for those with respiratory concerns.

Sunrise occurred at 7:00 AM, and with sunset expected at 6:02 PM, Mumbai is set to enjoy approximately 11 hours of daylight. As the day progresses, residents are encouraged to make the most of the cool mornings and clear skies, while also preparing for the warmer afternoons.

With clear skies, improving air quality, and moderate temperatures, Mumbai’s weather promises to provide a pleasant start to the week, making it ideal for outdoor activities and travel.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai weather Air Quality Index Air Quality air pollution Pollution

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK