According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Thursday, December 5, with temperatures ranging from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mumbai witnessed a notable increase in temperatures, with the minimum temperature rising to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 83 per cent. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 6 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a " partly cloudy sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, its hottest day in December in the last 16 years, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On December 5, 2008, the Kalina observatory had recorded 37.7 degrees Celsius, Sushma Nair, a scientist with IMD Mumbai, said.

It was just last week - on November 29 - that Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in November in the last eight years.

On Wednesday morning, Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra witnessed light rains, with the city clocking a minimum temperature of over 25 degrees Celsius.

The skies over the city have been cloudy since Tuesday.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On December 5, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 127 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Borivali, Chembur, Kandivali and Worli recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 158, 125, 137 and 136, respectively. Colaba and Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 107 and 137, respectively.

Sion recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 91.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 105, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 104.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.