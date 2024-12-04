According to the weather department, the Santacruz observatory data on Wednesday shows that Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius on December 4

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City witnesses hottest day in December in last 16 years x 00:00

Mumbai experienced an unusually hot day on Tuesday, recording its highest temperature in December in the last 16 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the weather department's Mumbai weather update data, the Santacruz observatory data on Wednesday shows that Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 4.

The last time such a high temperature was recorded in December was in the year 2008.

The weather department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.0 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

The adjoining areas of Mumbai including Thane and Palghar districts also recorded high temperatures on Wednesday.

The weather department data shows that Palghar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius while Thane recorded a maximum temperature of 36.0 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of Maharashtra also recorded high temperatures on December 4, however, Mumbai recorded the highest temperature in the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD’s Mumbai weather update had on Wednesday forecasted a "haze during morning hours and partly cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

On December 4, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 133 at 10:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Borivali, Chembur, Kandivali and Worli recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 180, 147, 144 and 144, respectively. Colaba and Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 112 and 155, respectively.

Sion recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 94.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 104, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 110.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.