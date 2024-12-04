The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius while the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said

Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded light rains with the city clocking a minimum temperature of over 25 degrees Celsius.

The skies over the city have been cloudy since Tuesday.

Some parts of the city recorded light rains.

"Moisture incursion" due to cyclone Fengal brought the rains, the IMD said.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 59 per cent. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 6 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "haze during morning hours and partly cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On December 4, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 133 at 10:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Borivali, Chembur, Kandivali and Worli recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 180, 147, 144 and 144, respectively. Colaba and Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 112 and 155, respectively.

Sion recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 94.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 104, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 110.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.