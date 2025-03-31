Mumbai weather updates: City records maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, AQI remains moderate

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius

Mumbai, known for its mild winters and humid summers, is experiencing a hot and humid climate in March.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky on Monday, March 31. Temperatures will range from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 62 per cent. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "partly cloudy sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On March 31, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 114 at 10:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Sewri recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 114. Ghatkopar, Malad and Borivali recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 105, 131 and 154, respectively.

Meanwhile, Byculla, Colaba, Kandivali and Mulund recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 84, 72, 88 and 58, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 113, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 117.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.