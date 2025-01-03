Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Friday, January 3, with temperatures ranging from a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City reports 16.7 degrees Celsius temperature with moderate AQI of 117; check temperature, air quality here x 00:00

After being plagued by thick smog and low visibility, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has steadily improved, transitioning from 'poor' to 'moderate' and 'satisfactory' levels at most monitoring stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Friday, January 3, with temperatures ranging from a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 18 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 83 per cent. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On January 3, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 117 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 138. Colaba, Deonar and Kandivali recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 114, 120 and 109, respectively.

Meanwhile, Borivali, Mulund and Worli recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 97, 100 and 95, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 125, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 100.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.