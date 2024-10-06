As per the Mumbai weather update, the city's temperature at 9.50 am on Sunday, was around 32.8 degrees Celcius with the relative humidity at 100 per cent. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

The current dry spell in Mumbai has made way for the 'October heat' to take over the reins; on Sunday morning, according to the latest Mumbai weather update, the temperatures have remained a degree above the normal temperatures.

The latest Mumbai weather update by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the city and suburbs will see a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle" for the next 24 hours. It added that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celcius while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

However, as per the Mumbai weather update, the city's temperature at 9.50 am was around 32.8 degrees Celcius with the relative humidity at 100 per cent. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Mumbai had a warm day on October 5, with temperatures slightly above usual at both Colaba and Santacruz stations. According to meteorological statistics, Colaba had a maximum temperature of 33.0°C, which was 1.1°C more than average. The minimum temperature in the area was 26.0°C, 0.7°C higher than typical.

Santacruz, on the other hand, experienced a maximum temperature of 32.8°C, 0.4°C more than normal, and a low temperature of 25.3°C, 0.6°C higher than average.

The relative humidity in Colaba was 85% in the morning and 58% in the evening, while Santacruz had 86% in the morning and 64% in the evening. No rain was observed in any area.

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'good'

On Saturday (October 5), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather update, said the city's air quality continued to be 'good' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 52 at 9.50 am.

The SAMEER App dashboard, on Sunday, showed that a maximum of the areas either had a 'good' or 'satisfactory' AQI except Borivali and Bandra Kurla Complex which reported a 'moderate' AQI of 104 and 102 respectively.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, recorded 'satisfactory' air quality with an AQI of 85. Nerul, which had been recording 'moderate' AQI consistently, recorded an AQI of 83. Meanwhile, Thane too recorded a 'good' AQI of 72.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources generate fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the environment, which can penetrate the lungs and cause heart problems, respiratory diseases, and other health issues.

There are various projects in place to improve Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented laws on car emissions, regulated dust areas at construction sites, and incentives for electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also launched the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.