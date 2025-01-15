Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, Mumbai woke up to foggy skies, with the minimum temperature reaching to 20.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Wednesday, January 15. Temperatures will range from a cool 20 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 32 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 89 percent. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "cloudy sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On January 15, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 133 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 148. Colaba, Ghatkopar and Kurla recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 128, 130 and 118, respectively.

Meanwhile, Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 93.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 156, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 152.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.