The air quality of Mumbai and its surrounding areas, following Diwali celebrations, remained in the 'moderate' category as haze continued to obscure the city's skyline on November 5

File pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI continues to remain 'moderate' at 132

The air quality of Mumbai and its surrounding areas, following Diwali celebrations, remained in the 'moderate' category as haze continued to obscure the city's skyline on November 5. Meanwhile, the latest Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department indicated a temperature rise.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celcius which was nearly a degree above normal temperature. Colaba observatory, the Met department data showed, recorded a temperature of 34.6 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 23 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 38 per cent. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 4, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 135 at 9:05 AM.

Many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. However, Bandra Kurla Complex and Sewri's AQI slipped further into the 'poor' category, at 208 and 216. Kandivali,

Meanwhile, Borivali and Bhandup recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 83 and 91 respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 150, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 148.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.