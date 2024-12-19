Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: City's temperature dips to 16 degrees, AQI at 180; check temperature, air quality here

Updated on: 19 December,2024 09:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Thursday, December 19, with temperatures ranging from a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 33 degrees Celsius during the day

Pic/Nimesh Dave

In the past few days, Mumbai has experienced sharp fluctuations in temperature. The city on Thursday saw a significant drop, with the minimum temperature reaching 16.5 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Thursday, December 19, with temperatures ranging from a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 33 degrees Celsius during the day.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius.


The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 18 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 90 per cent. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On December 19, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 158. Kandivali, Kurla and Sewri recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 121, 130 and 171, respectively. 

Borivali, Chembur and Malad recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 206, 246 and 262, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 168, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 150.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

